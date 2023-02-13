Water interruptions for customers in north-east from February 14, Nevis Water Department says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 13, 2023) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding interruptions in the water supply for customers in the north-east of the island during the next three weeks.

The general public is asked to take note that there may be daily water interruptions starting Tuesday February 14 between the hours 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The areas that will be affected are Camps corner to Hurricane Hill via the Vance W.Amory International Airport, Nisbet Settlement, Yamseed Road and Shaws Road Housing Development (Shaws Road). Areas in close proximity may also be affected by the interruption.

This exercise is necessary for the Nevis Water Department to effectively replace a number of water service connections and to also facilitate the reconstruction of the Island Main Road. The duration of this project is over a three-week period. Further information would be provided during that time.

The Nevis Water Department apologises for any inconvenience the interruptions may cause to our consumers.