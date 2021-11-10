NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2021) – The following is a press release from the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration on behalf of the Windsong International Foundation.

WINDSONG INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION DONATES A THIRD SCHOOL BUS TO THE NIA

On Friday, November 05, 2021, Windsong International Foundation made another significant contribution to the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Ministry of Education. The Foundation donated yet another Toyota Coaster bus to the Ministry, bringing their donations to three buses within the last 12 months.

Windsong International Foundation made the donation in order to assist with the Ministry of Education’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional buses became necessary as the number of students traveling on each school bus had to be decreased in order to comply with the NIA COVID-19 Task Force recommendations and practice physical distancing. By ensuring that transportation to school is available and safe, the Ministry of Education is able to fulfill its mission of facilitating the personal and professional development of our island’s most cherished resource – our children.