16 calypsonians prepare to take on King Hollywood for Senior Kaiso Culturama 47 crown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 03, 2021) – – Sixteen calypsonians on Nevis have registered to compete against the reigning Senior Kaiso King Hollywood for the Culturama 47 crown.

According to Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of the Nevis Culturama Secretariat and Chairman of the Nevis Culturama Committee, this year’s contenders are a mix of seasoned performers and some younger talent, including the son of the reigning monarch.

“The senior calypso season for Culturama 47 will feature some 17 calypsonians, that is, 16 calypsonians plus the reigning King Hollywood. We launched the registration process for the calypsonians on April 13 and the registration period closed May 14.

“The kaisonians entering the competition this year are King Astro, King Dis ‘n’ Dat, Baker, Bad Man Polo, Puppa Wheeler, Nutsy, Enforcer, Mightie Wingie, Sookie, King Irwin, Mighty Kairo, De Undertaker, Lady Destiny, Bahowlah the Meek, Kedo, and Murray,” he said in an interview with the Department of Information.

The calypsonians began rehearsals with the All Star Calypso Band on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Nevis Cultural Complex. The All Star Calypso Band will be led by Nigel “Numpy” Williams of St. Kitts and this year will include some additional players from St. Kitts as well- Wingrove Williams on trumpet, Alex Condell on alto saxophone, and Orin Roberts on trombone.

Mr. Liburd encouraged the general public to listen to local radio stations in order to get familiar with the songs ahead of the launch of the Senior Kaiso tents.

“Remember it’s going to be limited audience for the launch of the Senior Kaiso tents on June 19 at 8 p.m. at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence there at Market Shop in Gingerland, so we will be making an announcement as to when tickets will go on sale at the Culturama Secretariat.

“There will be a limited amount of tickets that will be available…so you have to get your tickets early. Tickets will cost $20 and all COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.”

Three kaiso tents have been scheduled for June 19, June 26 and July 03, 2021 at the same venue. The tents will be streamed online free of cost on the Nevis Culturama Festival social media platforms.