NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 01, 2021) – – The winning slogan for the upcoming COVID-compliant Nevis Culturama 47 has been selected.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of the Nevis Culturama Secretariat and Chairman of the Nevis Culturama Committee made the official announcement on June 01, 2021.

“I am happy to announce that Mr. Michael Morton of Bath Village here on Nevis has penned the winning slogan for Culturama 47, and so the winning slogan for Culturama 47 is “Take a Snap #NevisCulturamaIsBack…and so that would be the slogan that the Nevis Culturama Committee would use for the COVID- compliant Culturama 47 festival to vigorously market and promote the festival,” he said in an interview with the Department of Information.

The slogan competition was launched on April 13, 2021 and ran for four weeks. According to Mr. Liburd, the secretariat received more than 80 entries during that time.

“At the end of the competition we received some 82 slogans from members of the general public…It was not an easy task to select the winning slogan from the 82 entries that were submitted, but the Nevis Culturama Committee would have met. We would have deliberated on the slogans. We would have discussed. We would have chosen the slogan that in our opinion best suits the time under which we would be celebrating the festival this year.”

For his winning entry Mr. Morton will receive a $500 cash prize, a plaque, and two complimentary season passes for Culturama 47 events.

The secretariat will be hosting a shorter, semi-virtual festival for 2021, which will be celebrated from July 27 to August 03.