2024 NIA Prospective Teachers’ Course application period now open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2024)- The following is an announcement on behalf of the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration:

The Department of Education invites dynamic, innovative and qualified candidates to apply for the 2024 Prospective Teachers’ Course. The application period runs from May 07 to May 24, 2024.

Interested candidates must possess the following qualifications in order to apply:

A minimum of five (5) CSEC subjects at General Proficiency Grades I, II or III; OR five (5) GCE Ordinary level (O’Level) passes. These subjects must include:

(i) English A

(ii) Mathematics

(iii) Social Studies or History or Geography

(iv) Science – Integrated Science or Human and Social Biology or Agricultural Science or Pure Science

(v) One (1) additional subject

*Acceptable passes for CAPE are Grades I-V​

Application packets can be collected from the Department of Education, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Completed application forms must be submitted to the Department by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.