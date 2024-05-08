Nevis Health Promotion Unit launches innovative digital health magazine

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 08, 2024)- The Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Health has launched “Under The Scope”, a groundbreaking digital quarterly magazine dedicated to showing a diverse range of health initiatives, programmes and activities aimed at improving public health and well-being on the island.

Minister of Health the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett commended the team at the HPU for the milestone achievement in the provision of comprehensive health care in Nevis.

“We appreciate and understand that while sometimes the public focus tends to shift towards cure, at the Ministry our main goal is often preventative, and a magazine of this nature is aimed at being able to sensitize members of the general public on what we’re doing in healthcare, how best to take care of yourself and generally be informed about health and wellness here on the island of Nevis.

“So I want to congratulate the team at the Nevis Health Promotion Unit. I think we can all recognize that they are a dynamic, hardworking and creative team and this is definitely a worthwhile venture, being able to capture information across the health space in Nevis and compile it into this digital quarterly magazine,” she said at the recent unveiling ceremony.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mrs. Shelissa Martin Clarke said the launch of Under The Scope marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Ministry’s journey to deliver captivating content in the digital age.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a platform where creativity, innovation and information converge. Under The Scope represents a new frontier in health communication…In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and ever-evolving health challenges this digital magazine serves as a vital platform for information dissemination and dialogue. It empowers readers to stay informed, inspired, and empowered to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.”

HPU Programme Coordinator Mrs. Nadine Carty-Caines explained that the digital magazine formed part of the Unit’s 2024 communication work plan. She said it will serve as a valuable resource to discuss the latest advancements in healthcare technology, highlight grass-root health campaigns and explore innovative health strategies.

According to HPU Communication Officer Ms. Shelagh James, the inaugural edition of Under The Scope is 23 pages long, features a spotlight on a young medical practitioner- Dr. Tivon Browne, provides recipes and other tips for maintaining healthy lifestyles, in-depth articles, interviews, data-driven statistics, disease prevention tips, and updates on what is happening in health such as health screenings, eye, dental and antenatal clinics, and appointment schedules.

The e-health initiative was lauded by Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Hazel Laws and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)’s Country Programme Specialist, Anneke Wilson, who were part of a delegation from the Ministry of Health on St. Kitts that attended the launch.

The Under The Scope digital magazine is available free of cost to the general public and can be accessed on the NIA’s website www.nia.gov.kn under the Health option, and via the Nevis Health Promotion Unit’s Facebook page.