Expect power outage October 1st, NEVLEC tells some customers on Cotton Ground Feeder

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 28, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a scheduled power outage on October 01, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Cotton Ground Police Station to Nelson Spring, that there will be a power outage on Thursday October 01, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from the Cotton Ground Load Break Switch (LBS) to Nelson Spring. It forms part of NEVLEC’s programme to upgrade the Cotton Ground Feeder.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruption. We thank the public for your continued patience and cooperation.