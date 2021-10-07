Nevis ranks no. 2 in Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2021) — Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards on October 05, 2021, with Nevis recognised as the no. 2 Top Island in all of the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

Two resorts in the destination were also ranked among the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands. The luxurious Four Seasons Resort Nevis ranked no. 13, and the elegant boutique hotel, Montpelier Plantation & Beach ranked no. 32.

Responding to the high recognition for the destination by readers of the prominent international tourism magazine, Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) expressed gratitude.

“This has been a difficult time for tourism worldwide for obvious reasons. Receiving the Readers’ Choice Award is especially meaningful now, as we’ve used the last 18 months to further enhance the island’s tourism offerings in anticipation of the return of international travellers to this piece of paradise, we call home.

“We thank the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for sharing their travel experiences and placing Nevis amongst the very best,” she said.

According to a press release from the NTA, The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most respected recognition of excellence within the travel industry.

This year, more than 800,000 readers rated their travel experiences across the globe, clearly identifying those destinations they love most and can’t wait to return to.

The complete list of 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards can be found on Condé Nast Traveler’s website, cntraveller.com/gallery/readers-choice-winners-2021, and in the November issue available on newsstands.

The recognition comes after the recent launch of the new destination website. The newly revamped website is lively, dynamic and practical, offering a modernised design and easy navigation, sure to inspire travel to Nevis.

To encourage consumers to explore the new website, the Nevis Tourism Authority is giving away a Nevis vacation for one lucky traveller via its Mango Mania competition. Visitors can enter the giveaway at https://nevisisland.com/.