NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources regarding scholarship opportunities:

NIA & MUA Scholarship Offer 2024-25

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) encourages individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA & MUA scholarship opportunity. Two (2) scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution. The scholarships support awardees for up to four (4) years of studies whilst attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; the University of Technology; or any four (4) year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending University will NOT be considered for this Scholarship.

Persons eligible to apply must be:

* Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

* Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

* Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science * Must be active in community service

* Must be in possession of a university acceptance letter

The priority areas for 2024 includes but not limited to:

* Environmental Health (Health Inspector)

* Pharmacy

* Dental Hygiene

* Medical Technology

* Physical Therapy

* Occupational/Speech Therapy

* Health Educator

* Health Services Administration

* Counselling

* Biomedical Engineering

* Health Information Management

* Occupational Health & Safety

* Radiography

* Supply Chain Management

* Social Work

* Gender/Gender and Development Studies

For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by June 2, 2024:

* Completed Application Form;

* Birth or naturalization certificate;

* Police Record;

* Passport Sized Picture;

* Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes;

* Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution;

* Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.; * Letter of reference from high school teacher;

* Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement; and * Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson, MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee, ℅ The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health et al Administration Building, Charlestown, Nevis

Questions about eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to min.health@niagovkn.com or to Ms. Shelisa Martin- Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.