Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship opportunity

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources regarding scholarship opportunities:

Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) 2024-2025

(Graduate Academic Studies)

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you of the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) for Graduate Academic Studies, through the Association of Commonwealth Universities. This scholarship is intended for students who wish to pursue a master’s degree hosted by member institutions in Fiji, Ghana, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Vanuatu.

The QECS scholarship covers the following:

Fully funded tuition fees; Living allowance (stipend) for the duration of the award; Return economy flights to the host country; One-off arrival allowance; and Research Support Grant (on request only; subject to approval)

For details regarding the scholarships, including eligibility requirements, host universities, and application process, interested applicants should visit https://www.acu.ac.uk/funding-opportunities/for-students/sch…<https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A…>

The deadline for the submission of online applications is Friday 24 May 2024 at 11:00 am.

Should you have any other concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Ms Corissa Griffin

Mrs Shelly Liburd

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Emails:

shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.comShelly Jones-Liburd /

corissa.griffin@niagovkn.comCorissa Griffin /

shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.comShanola Murrey-Gill/

Tel Nos.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5164/6/3