Nevis Water Department informs of early closure of offices on May 03

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2024)- The following is a notice of Early Closure on behalf of the Nevis Water Department:

Please be informed that the Nevis Water Department offices will close off to the general public on Friday, May 03, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, May 07, 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For any emergencies contact:

(869) 665-9061

(869) 765-5319

Please feel free to visit our website if you wish to check your balance or pay your bills online:

neviswaterdepartment.com/

https://epay.neviswaterdepartment.com/