Nevis Water Department informs of early closure of offices on May 03
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2024)- The following is a notice of Early Closure on behalf of the Nevis Water Department:
Please be informed that the Nevis Water Department offices will close off to the general public on Friday, May 03, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, May 07, 2024.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
For any emergencies contact:
(869) 665-9061
(869) 765-5319
Please feel free to visit our website if you wish to check your balance or pay your bills online:
https://epay.neviswaterdepartment.com/