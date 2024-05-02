Agriculture Awareness Month 2024 Address by the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Address by the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration

On the occasion of Agriculture Awareness Month

May 01, 2024

Fellow citizens of Nevis,

It is with great pleasure and a sense of urgency that I address you at the start of the 11th celebration of Agriculture Awareness Month. Agriculture is a topic that lies at the heart of our island’s future and it is fitting that we delve into the theme of “Promoting Sustainable Agriculture for a Resilient Future.”

Nevis, with its rich soil and favourable climate, has long been blessed with the potential for agricultural prosperity. Our ancestors recognized this potential and built their livelihoods upon the cultivation of the land. However, as times have evolved, so too must our approach to agriculture. We find ourselves at a critical juncture where the practices of the past are no longer sufficient to sustain us in the face of modern challenges.

Sustainable agriculture is not merely a buzzword; it is a necessity if we are to safeguard the future of our island and its people. It entails a holistic approach that seeks to balance economic viability with environmental stewardship and social responsibility. It is about working with nature rather than against it, ensuring that our agricultural practices are in harmony with the delicate ecosystems that support life on Nevis.

So, what does sustainable agriculture look like in practice? It involves adopting techniques that conserve soil health, minimizing water usage, and reduce the reliance on harmful chemicals. It means diversifying our crops to enhance resilience to pests and diseases. It entails supporting small-scale farmers and empowering them with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

But promoting sustainable agriculture is not just the responsibility of farmers; it requires a collective effort from all sectors of society. Governments must enact policies that incentivize sustainable practices and provide support to farmers transitioning towards more resilient agricultural systems. Businesses must prioritize sourcing from sustainable supply chains, recognizing that their actions have far-reaching implications for the health of our planet.

As citizens of Nevis, we too have a role to play. Whether through supporting local farmers, practicing responsible consumption, or advocating for sustainable policies, each of us has the power to contribute to a more resilient future.

As we celebrate this month of May we are hosting activities such as a livestock feed distribution, farmer’s meeting, open house at our Veterinary Service Division, unveiling of a protected garden in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, a fish pot making workshop and a staff awards dinner.

In closing, let us remember that agriculture is not just about growing food; it is about nourishing communities, preserving our environment, and securing a better tomorrow for generations to come. By promoting sustainable agriculture, we can ensure that the vibrant tapestry of life on Nevis continues to thrive for centuries to come.

Thank you.