Nevis Performing Arts Centre undergoing much needed construction remediation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 01, 2024)- The Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) is presently undergoing renovations as the island prepares to host major events during the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Nevis Culturama Festival (C50).

Minister of Finance in the Nevisl Island Administration (NIA), Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley says the repairs became necessary to remedy structural and other issues at the facility that have compounded over the years.

“NEPAC has had difficulties since the very day it opened. It has had leaks and other difficulties and those difficulties have simply gotten worse over the years…The main works that are being done there is to remedy the defects in the roof because that’s where the water settled and seeped into the auditorium. There are also some lighting issues, some electrical issues, and I’m told some sewage issues that need to be resolved. We also had considerable difficulties with the air conditioning in the facility and the air conditioning units had not been changed since the inception and they have come to their end of life.

“Overall I think the infrastructure is dated, it is worn. We’ve finally said we have to fix the issues and so NEPAC has been closed for the past several months.”

The Premier informed that the original contractors Surrey Paving, being familiar with the work that was done, will execute the construction remediation while The Finished Touch Limited will carry out the work on the air conditioning system.

He stated that the NIA is making a substantial investment in order to get the NEPAC facility to the highest structural and aesthetic standards.

“They [Surrey Paving] came in with a quote, I think it was in the region of $300,000. It is a very significant investment to get that NEPAC situation with the roof fixed.

“Overall I anticipate we will end up spending between one million and 1.5 million dollars on the repairs at NEPAC. It’s a significant investment to get NEPAC back to where it ought to be and they are all there working because the expectation is that NEPAC will be ready for Culturama 50,” said Premier Brantley.

Nevis will in August host the International Association for Caribbean Archaeology’s (IACA) 30th Bi-annual Congress and the main venue for the Congress will be the Nevis Performing Arts Center. According to the IACA “the Congress brings together scholars, students, heritage managers, community members and the public from across the region, North America and Europe.”