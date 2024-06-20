Acting Premier Evelyn commends Opposition MPs for cogent contributions to debate on the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 20, 2024)- The Honourable Eric Evelyn, then Acting Premier of Nevis, publicly commended opposition members for their contributions to the debate on the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill 2024 during the June 18 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

“I must say from the onset that I particularly like the tone of the House today, because we got some excellent recommendations and suggestions from the two members opposite, and this is what we should do when we come into this Honourable House.

“The Nevis International Banking Ordinance is something that can benefit the entire island and whether you support the Government or whether you support the Opposition, I think it is always good when we can come in and make good suggestions and recommendations. So I really want to thank two members Opposite…and I’m happy that we would have gotten some very good suggestions and excellent presentations and contributions from both sides of the House today,” he said.

The Acting Premier pledged that the government, relative agencies and authorities would consider the Opposition’s suggestions. He encouraged the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge and the Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds to dialogue with the Minister of Finance and the NIA’s regulation department with any further recommendations and suggestions.

“I think based on the contributions that we’ve heard from both the government side, and the opposition site, I think the consensus is that the amendments are in order,” he said. “It is important that when we’re looking at sectors as important as the international banking sector that we ought to have a look at the Ordinance and see where we can take the loopholes out and strengthen the legislation.”

The Honourable Minister moved the bill through the second and third readings, and the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed unanimously in the Assembly.