Alexandra Hospital gifted over US $100K in equipment for its Paediatric and Maternity ward 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 11, 2021) – – The Alexandra Hospital on Friday, June 11 received over US $100,000 worth of critical equipment for its Paediatric and Maternity ward from donors Mr. and Mrs. Bruno Moineville of Switzerland.

During a virtual handover ceremony at the hospital’s administration wing, Mr. Moineville said he and his family had been visiting Nevis for over a decade and wanted to give back to the island in a meaningful way for the warm hospitality experienced during vacations over the years.

Ms. Dhaima Golding, Assistant Matron at the Alexandra Hospital, thanked the donors for the equipment, some of which will be used in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She said the equipment is state of the art, pointing out that certain machines will allow for remote monitoring of the vitals of the hospital’s youngest patients.

Dr. Chleo Smithen-Romany, Paediatrician at the hospital also expressed gratitude for the generous donation.

“On behalf of the Maternal and Paediatric Department here at the Alexandra Hospital we are very grateful for Mr. and Mrs. Moineville’s generous contribution. These equipment are very effective and are proven to raise the standard of care for neonates and paediatric patients here in the hospital. [They] will help us to deliver the best care to the patients,” she said.

Mr. Moineville’s attorney, Mr. Adrien Daniel of Daniel Brantley, Attorneys at Law in Nevis made the symbolic handover of the equipment to hospital administrators on behalf of his client.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA and Ms. Shelissa Martin Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health also extended heartfelt gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Moineville for the timely and profound donation.

Also in attendance at Friday’s ceremony were Mrs. Chandreka Persaud Wallace, Hospital Matron, Ms. Gracelyn Hanley, Assistant Matron, and Mrs. Shinnelle Browne, Assistant Hospital Administrator.

The myriad of equipment donated includes an infant incubator, skin temperature probes, emergency crash cart, electric maternity delivery bed, fetal/maternal monitors with carts and printer paper rolls, resuscitation unit, and jaundice meter.