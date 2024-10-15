All of Nevis encouraged to participate in the 21-day Be Kind Challenge

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2024)- The Department of Social Services Counseling Unit, in collaboration with the Nevis Health Promotion Unit in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is hosting a 21-day Be Kind Challenge as a means of cultivating attitudes of friendliness, generosity, and consideration throughout the society.

“The reason behind this stemmed from the surge of crime and violence that we have been seeing going on throughout our Federation over the past few years, and just a general attitude of negativity that we have seen being perpetuated within our own Nevisian community, among adults, among children, among our teenagers in high school.

“So we thought to have this challenge that would help to facilitate kindness within our population,” Mrs. Ivorcia Browne, Coordinator of the Counseling Unit in the Department of Social Services explained.

She outlined the details of the challenge.

“For each day, persons in the general public are going to have an act of kindness that they are supposed to do for that day, so we are encouraging the general public to participate. Each day of the 21 days we would be posting and reminding persons via the Nevis Health Promotion Facebook page as to what that day is and what the act of kindness for that day would be.”

Mrs. Browne said the schools are also participating, with their guidance counselors encouraging the children to do acts of kindness.

Persons are asked to post their acts of kindness each day, whether a picture or a brief reel or video clip, on the Nevis Health Promotion Unit Facebook page.

The challenge began on October 11 and ends on October 31, 2024.

At the end of the 21 days, the person who would have posted the most days or been the most creative or shown the most effort to perpetuate kindness would be awarded a prize.