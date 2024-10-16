Nevis Disaster Management Department kicks off International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction Week with inspiring church service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2024)- The following is a press release from the Nevis Disaster Management Department:

The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) officially launched its week of activities in commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) with an inspiring church service held today at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, October 13, 2024. The celebration, themed “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future,” underscores the pivotal role of youth in building a disaster-resilient world.

The service was attended by the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), alongside key members of the NDMD and local community, signifying a collaborative commitment to creating a safer, more prepared Nevis.

During the service, Pastor Wayne Maynard welcomed the NDMD team and addressed the congregation on the significance of community preparedness. Using the Bible passage Genesis 18:1-16, he stressed the importance of faith and service to God, encouraging all to remain vigilant in disaster risk reduction while serving the broader community.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of NDMD, expressed his gratitude to the attendees and acknowledged the continued support from the community. He shared the week’s upcoming events, all aimed at raising awareness and mobilizing community members, particularly youth, in preparedness and risk reduction efforts.

The IDDRR Week of Activities includes:

October 14: Staff Development Day, dedicated to enhancing the skills of NDMD personnel.

October 15: Staff Presentations, showcasing the contributions of NDMD team members toward disaster preparedness.

October 16: Staff Excursion and participation in the “On the Mark” program, airing on Von Radio.

October 17: Disaster Quiz & Giveaway at War Memorial Square, engaging the public through interactive learning and prizes.

October 19: A Fun Day at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, concluding the week with a celebration of community resilience and spirit.

This year’s theme, “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future,” serves as a call to action for youth, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to contribute to disaster preparedness and risk reduction actively. The Nevis Disaster Management Department remains steadfast in safeguarding the island while fostering a disaster-resilient future for all generations.

For more information on upcoming activities, please stay connected with NDMD as they lead efforts towards a safer, more prepared Nevis.