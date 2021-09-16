Artistes gear up for the Culturama 47 Soca Monarch Finals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 16, 2021) – – Artistes are making their final preparations as they gear up to contest the Culturama 47 Soca Monarch Finals on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB) Soca Monarch Finals will be done virtually from the David Freeman Centre of Excellence in Market Shop, Gingerland.

Ms. Keesha Jones, SKNANB Nevis Branch Manager, recently distributed preparation cheques from the title sponsor to all of this year’s finalists.

“National Bank is pleased to once again support Culturama. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary we are especially pleased that this year’s Soca Monarch Competition, though virtual, will allow our local artistes to showcase their talent to the world.

“Our sponsorship represents National’s Bank’s growing commitment to Culturama, the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime. To all of the finalists, this is your time to shine, and to all of the viewers be sure to tell your friends and family to log on Friday, September 17 because this year’s National Bank Soca Monarch Competition will be fantastic. Best wishes to all,” she said.

Ms. Jones also handed over the SKNANB’s sponsorship cheque for Cuturama 47 to Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Director of the Culturama Secretariat. He thanked the sponsors for coming onboard once again to partner with the Festival for its virtual edition.

Fans can log on to the Nevis Culturama and NTv Facebook pages and Youtube Channels to view the Soca Finals. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

In the Power category reigning King Speedy will defend his crown against Eazi, Hollywood, Badman Polo, Jeezy Sparta, X-man and Ras Browne.

2019 Power Soca Monarch X-man will face off against Delly ranks, Irveeka, Pakiss, Jeezy Sparta, Adowah and Soca Empress.