Registration open for Nevis Garden Competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism, in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), regarding the Nevis Garden Competition.

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce that registration for the Nevis Garden Competition, that was launched in April, has been reopened and will close on September 30, 2021.

Persons can register in the Vegetable or Floral category or both. Judging of the competition will take place during the first week of October.

This activity is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and the Department of Gender Affairs. Registration forms are available at the Ministry of Tourism.

We are encouraging persons to take part in this event as there are attractive prizes to be won.

Kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051.