Build-out of Nevis’ Movie Industry continues as MSR Media films 7th movie on the island

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2022) – – Nevis’ newest industry continues to thrive as the UK-based production company MSR Media is presently filming its seventh feature movie on the island.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) responsible for Economic Planning, and the Film Industry, said this is a clear sign that “something good is happening in Nevis”.

“At the end of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, your government negotiated with filmmakers MSR Media to come to Nevis and to help us start a movie industry here. This was new and innovative thinking as we sought to diversify the Nevis economy. The naysayers laughed and said it could not be done, but the true patriots who believe in Nevis and its potential rolled up their sleeves and went to work.

“Now we are shooting the seventh feature film in Nevis and I am especially delighted to see local youngsters being given an opportunity to learn new skills and help build a new industry right here on Nevis. A number of locals are being exposed, being employed, learning new skills, being part of an exciting new film industry and this says eloquently that something good is happening in Nevis.

“Huge thanks to Philippe Martinez of MSR Media for being a truly great partner as we try to build a movie industry in Nevis from the ground up. This is real economic diversification,” he said.

The new film “The Island” stars Michael Jai White, Jackson Rathbone, Gillian White, Edoardo Costa, and Amber Loutfi, and is being directed by award winning film and television director, Mr. Shaun Piccinino. Local thespians Mr. Winston Crooke and Ms. Esther Brookes have been cast in supporting roles in addition to the almost 100 local individuals that have been hired to play speaking and non-speaking roles.

In an interview with the Department of Information Mr. Piccinino said, “We’ve got an amazing cast, a lot of amazing supporting local cast and of course crew and everybody has been so lovely. This is my first time to Nevis and St. Kitts and I’ve had nothing but a wonderful time here. It’s been my honour to be asked to come here. MSR has been so lovely to me, of course our producer Philippe for giving me this opportunity…We really couldn’t ask for a better place to be filming all of this.”

The film is being shot at several locations around the island including Oualie Beach Resort, Luna Restaurant, downtown Charlestown, New River, and at the iconic St. Thomas’ Anglican Church.