NIA announces availability of partial OAS scholarships 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of partial OAS scholarships 2022 for study in the United States of America (USA).

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Universidad Ana G. Mendez is offering partial scholarships for OAS member states.

The courses will be offered onsite in the USA in English and Spanish.

The scholarship covers a one-time tuition allowance of USD $4,000. All other expenses will be borne by the recipient.

Interested participants should submit their applications online via https://anagmendez.net/international-scholarships/index_es.html

Deadline for application is Thursday, 15th September, 2022.

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Tel. no.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5166/3/4

Email: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com, shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or shaniele.skeete@niagov.com