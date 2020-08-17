Cabinet Ministers on Nevis distribute more than $24,000 worth of food vouchers to families affected by COVID-19 pandemic

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2020) – The Cabinet of Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) distributed a third tranche of food vouchers in August, totaling more than $24,000 to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers started the initiative in May, contributing $13,500 of personal funds each month to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each food voucher is valued at $150 and is redeemable at leading supermarkets on the island.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, informed on August 17, 2020, that 161 families benefitted in this third round of distribution, bringing the total value of financial input thus far to more than $93,000.

“I am really proud that the initiative to ensure that no family in Nevis goes hungry during this COVID-19 pandemic has once again borne spectacular fruit with some 161 families benefitting this month for a total of $24,150 in food vouchers.

“We were able to distribute food vouchers to 162 families in May (valued at $24,300); 300 families in June (valued at $45,000); and now 161 families in August, for a global total of 623 families over three months (valued at $93,450),” he said.

Mr. Brantley expressed his gratitude to all involved in assisting.

“I thank the members of the Nevis Cabinet who contributed the first $13,500 each month (for a total of $40,500 over the 3 months) and to the large number of private and corporate sponsors who made this possible. I especially thank Horsfords ValuMart and Oscar Walters for being such excellent partners on this initiative,” he said.

The Premier entreated members of the Nevisian society to continue to help each other, and to be their brother’s and sister’s keeper in this very difficult time of economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.