Canadian visitor says she is in awe of Nevis’ beauty

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 21, 2020) – A first-time Canadian visitor to Nevis told the Department of Information on February 20, 2020, that she is in awe of the island’s beauty.

Ms. Amrita Bhalla, Managing Director of A B Consulting, a Toronto-based public relations firm, is vacationing on Nevis and believes the island’s beauty will provide the ideal setting for the 10th Tourism Human Resources Conference. She will be a facilitator at the event hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration from May 20-22, 2020. It is expected to draw participants from throughout the Caribbean.

“With regards to the conference being held in beautiful Nevis, this setting is truly incredible. I am here on my first visit. I find the beauty truly breath-taking and I am very excited to discover more of the island. The people have been so warm and so welcoming… So I think all the participants coming into Nevis will be truly mesmerised by the beauty of the island,” she said.

The Human Resources consultant, who is a guest at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis noted that she began her career in hospitality and tourism with the Four Seasons in Toronto Canada and spending her time here at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis was heart-warming.

“I actually started my career in hospitality and tourism with the Four Seasons in Toronto Canada. So for me it’s like coming home and it’s wonderful to see this hotel and I’m excited to discover other properties on the island as well,” she said.

Ms. Bhalla founded A B Consulting in 2015 to bring a practical approach to Human Resource, in helping organisations improve performance, employee engagement and profitability. She is an accomplished global senior HR executive with more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality with a focus on guest service and standards training.