Cape Air service to return to Nevis in February

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 21, 2022)- Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has welcomed the news that Cape Air will once again be providing airlift to the island of Nevis.

Cape Air announced on December 19 that the airline would provide Nevis with air access to major United States airline flights via a convenient connection at St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

“Beginning on February 15, 2023, one daily flight and two flights on Sundays will operate between St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport and Vance Amory International Airport in Nevis,” a release from the airline stated.

Linda Markham, Chief Executive Officer and President of Cape Air is quoted as saying, “We are delighted to see the return of Cape air to Nevis…Convenient interline agreements with our airline partners American, JetBlue, United, and Delta will allow for widespread distribution, increasing access to Nevis as a tourism destination. We are grateful to be able to play a part in driving Nevis’ tourism economy.”

In November Premier Brantley spoke to advanced negotiations between the NIA and Cape Air, noting that the airline had been interested in returning to Nevis for some time post-Covid.

Responding to the announcement by Cape Air he said, “We welcome Cape Air back to Nevis on this new route. With Cape Air’s interline agreements with JetBlue, Delta, American [Airlines] and United Airlines this route affords passengers to Nevis a viable alternative from various parts of the United States, as well as providing a welcomed connection for our people traveling between the US Virgin Islands and Nevis. This daily service weekdays and twice daily service on Sundays should assist us in providing greater access to Nevis.”

The NIA is also negotiating with regional airline WinAir to re-establish the St. Maarten-Nevis connection. The Premier had informed that the government is in “quite close discussions” with the carrier, noting that the demand on the St. Maarten-Nevis corridor is quite high.