Cash prizes increased for Culturama 50 winners

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 11, 2024)- Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has revealed that prize monies for winners of the senior competitions have been increased for the 50th anniversary of Culturama.

“We have stepped up significantly with our cash prizes for this year. I can indicate that the Culturama 50 Miss Culture Queen will receive a cash prize of $20,000 plus a scholarship to Monroe College, and the Miss Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool will each receive a cash prize of $12,000,” the Hon. Evelyn disclosed at the most recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

He further revealed that the senior pageants contestants and participants have signed contracts with the Nevis Culturama Committee cementing their participation in the Miss Culture Queen Pageant, the Miss Culture Swimwear Competition and the Mr. Kool Competition.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have six contestants vying for Miss Culture, five contestants for Miss Culture Swimwear, and five participants for the Mr. Kool Competition. These are shows I know persons usually look forward to,” he said.

The Minister of Culture encouraged the general public at home and those in the Diaspora to download the Culturama 50 mobile app which gives users access to the latest C50 news and notices, C50 schedule of events, details on all shows, the opportunity to browse the C50 photo galleries and provides a mobile platform to listen to the latest music from bands, soca artistes and calypsonians, and view live streamed events.

The C50 app also allows users to watch feature videos of C50 participants, vote for their favourite pageant contestants, purchase tickets online, connect with the new C50 committee on Facebook, as well as listen to the C50 Fever.

The 50th anniversary of the Nevis Culturama festival takes place July 25 to August 05, 2024. The official launch is scheduled for April 26 at the Charlestown Waterfront.