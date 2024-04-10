Nevisian entrepreneurs benefit from the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 10, 2024)- The owners of two small business entities on Nevis have benefitted from the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship (ECGE) Initiative which enabled them to receive interest-free loans to grow their respective green, sustainable enterprises.

Mrs. Violet Clarke of Llewellyn’s Manufacturing Company, and Mr. Quincy Bart of Nevility Farms were among 27 beneficiaries from a competitive pool of applicants from across six Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States- Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking with the Department of Information on April 10, 2024, Mr. Bart said he was happy to have been selected and intends to use the financing to enhance his business while maintaining his commitment to sustainable farming practices.

“I’m committed to implementing a green business that enhances climate resilience, reduces our environmental impact and promotes conservation. This approach ensures my farms’ long-term sustainability by adapting to climate change, minimizing our carbon foot print and actively protecting natural resources,” he stated.

Mr. Bart explained that he intends to achieve this through utilizing more efficient technologies, hence his interest in exploring hydroponics and aquaponics to further enhance water efficiency on his farms at New River and Prospect.

According to the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), which delivered the ECGE Accelerator Initiative in partnership with the OECS with support from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), “this regional program was dedicated to facilitating the development, establishment, and expansion of innovative green enterprises across six OECS Member States.”

The program is aimed at nurturing and empowering environmentally conscious businesses and fostering sustainable development across the region.

Mr. Bart encouraged persons involved in climate smart enterprises to do their research and engage with other entrepreneurs to seek out opportunities to access grants and concessionary financing to improve their businesses.