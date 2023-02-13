CCM-led NIA remains committed to transparency in office as Premier Brantley declares assets with Integrity Commission

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 13, 2023)- Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, recently filed his statement of assets and liabilities with the Integrity Commission, a clear reflection of the Concerned Citizens Movement-led Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) commitment to transparency in office.

Hon. Brantley made his filing on February 09, 2023, saying it was a proud moment for him as “it is again a demonstration of my government’s commitment to greater transparency and good governance.”

“I don’t know that there has been any government in the history of Nevis that has been more transparent than this government. We are open. It was my government that put in place Integrity in Public Life legislation. It is my government that passed legislation for Freedom of Information, although that legislation has not yet brought into force owing to the technical circumstances of having agents, but we are working on it. We will bring that into force.”

The other members of the NIA Cabinet are scheduled to file their declarations over the next few weeks.

The Integrity in Public Life Bill, passed unanimously in the Nevis Island Assembly in September 2013, provides a framework intended to act as a “watchdog” to protect the integrity of the public service, and seek to prevent abuse of the public office.

The Integrity Commission on Nevis began operating officially in June 2019, with Mr. Ricaldo V. Caines, Attorney-at-Law, as Chairman of the Commission, and bankers Mr. G. Sydney Newton, and Mr. Alford Tyrell as Commissioners.

Members of the NIA Cabinet made the historic first filing of assets and liabilities on September 20, 2019 and have done so on an annual basis ever since.