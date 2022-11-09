CDB offers scholarship for postgraduate studies in Italy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 09, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Human Resources on Nevis regarding study opportunities in Italy.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) wishes to inform you that the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Italy has announced the launch of its International Master in Public Procurement Management Scholarship at the Università di Roma Tor Vergata in Italy.

The programme will commence in March 2023 and end in February 2024 and is open to all citizens of CDB borrowing member countries. The selected candidate would be required to be based in Rome for a period of 4.25 months.

The scholarship will cover the following:

The full tuition fee for the postgraduate programme; Travel costs to and from Italy for the programme; and An allowance to cover room and board at the university campus and any additional living expenses.

The scholarship application process is now open and will close on Monday November 28, 2022 at 11:59 pm. All submissions should be sent to the CDB at MasterIPPM@caribank.org and should include:

A motivational cover letter explaining your interest in the scholarship programme and confirming that the candidate meets the eligibility requirements; and A curriculum vitae (CV).

To access the scholarship eligibility requirements and additional information visit: Scholarship for International Master in Public Procurement Management at the University of Rome Tor Vergata | Caribbean Development Bank (caribank.org), send an email to procurement@caribank.org or contact the following persons:

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Tel. No.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5164/6/3

Email: shaniele.skeete@niagov.com, shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com, or shanola.murreygill@niagov.com