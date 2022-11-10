Nevis Tourism Authority Launches Times Square Billboard Campaign with Vacation Giveaway

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2022)- The Nevis Tourism Authority launched their new digital billboard campaign in New York City’s Times Square just in time to welcome the holiday season. The three-month display showcases visuals of the island’s luxe offerings alongside stunning imagery of its famed sandy beaches and lush green Nevis Peak. To promote the digital billboard campaign, The Nevis Tourism Authority will host a giveaway of a luxurious trip for two to experience the island.

“Our goal is to inspire travelers to escape New York’s harsh winter and the everyday hassles of life,” said Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “We are excited to bring the beauty of our destination to one of our key markets and give an enticing first taste of our special island. Pedestrians will enjoy a #ANevisMinute by escaping to paradise while watching our campaign.”

To encourage travelers to visit the destination, the Nevis Tourism Authority is giving away a vacation for two. The prize includes two roundtrip flights from the U.S, to St. Kitts with water taxi transfer to the island of Nevis plus three-night stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis and three-night stay at Golden Rock Hotel Nevis for a total of 6 nights 7 days in the destination. The contest will launch November 9, 2022 and will run until January 31, 2023.

The winner will be announced on February 10, 2023 via social media on the @NevisNaturally Facebook and Instagram accounts. This trip is valid for a year from the time received (Offer is subject to availability. Blackout dates and additional restrictions may apply).

The requirements to enter the giveaway include liking the billboard post on Nevis Naturally’s Instagram or Facebook (this post will be pinned on the destination’s social media until January 31st) tagging friends in the comment section (each comment is an entry), and following Nevis Naturally, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Golden Rock Hotel Nevis on Instagram or Facebook. For 10 extra entries, participants can take a photo of themselves in front of the Times Square billboard and post on social media using the hashtag #ANevisMinute. The address is: 1500 Broadway Spectacular New York, NY.

The Hotels:

Four Seasons Resort Nevis offers a sumptuous getaway that perfectly balances discovery, serenity and recreation. Boasting a 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course, three miles of pristine beachfront, elegant dining venues and a world-class spa offering an ‘under the stars’ couples massage complemented by a candle-lit dinner, this lavish resort is the contemporary embodiment of Caribbean comfort and hospitality.

Golden Rock Inn conveys the essence of ultimate intimacy with its 11 delightful guest cottages, including the 19th Century two-story Sugar Mill. This picturesque 100-acre property with breathtaking sea views toward Antigua and Montserrat features 40 acres of cultivated tropical gardens and a spring-fed swimming pool. Those wishing to get away from it all will certainly find their very own piece of paradise here.

Pages to follow:

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/nevisnaturally/

https://www.instagram.com/fsnevis/

https://www.instagram.com/goldenrockinn/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/nevisnaturally/

https://www.facebook.com/FourSeasonsResortNevis/

https://www.facebook.com/goldenrockinn/

Restrictions apply more details here: https://nevisisland.com/a-nevis-minute