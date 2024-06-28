CDEMA delegation meets with Acting Premier, Disaster officials on Nevis ahead of CDM13 in St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 28, 2024)-A delegation from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) visited Nevis on June 25, paying a courtesy call on Acting Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, and meeting with Minister responsible for Disaster Management the Honourable Spencer Brand and his team.

Acting Premier Evelyn said Nevis is happy to collaborate with CDEMA and noted that local stakeholders welcome the engagement with the regional disaster management agency, especially with regard their efforts at mitigating against the very real effects of climate change.

He also pledged the Administration’s support for the 13th Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM13) Conference slated for St. Kitts and Nevis in December 2024.

“We are delighted as an Administration to welcome the CDEMA team to the island of Nevis and we make that commitment to give any assistance we can to their conference.

“We are delighted that CDEMA has made the decision for St. Kitts and Nevis to host the conference in early December. As an Administration, we wish the conference every success and we look forward to welcoming the delegates to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and more specifically, to the island of Nevis.”

Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, Deputy Executive Director of CDEMA said the delegation was part of CDEMA’s fact-finding team to understand how Nevis is going to support the agency in the CDM13.

“The Comprehensive Disaster Management Conference is our signature conference for the Caribbean region that looks at how we are implementing CDM…looking at all phases of disaster management.

“We have a very rich program, a very exciting programme that includes cultural activities, activities in terms of innovation, and includes how our partners are supporting disaster risk management within the region. Definitely being here we are able to better understand how we can integrate Nevis into the programme. So we’re happy to be here and looking forward for a very exciting conference within the region,” he stated.

The delegation also met with other stakeholders including Mr. Jerome Rawlins, CEO of the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation, and Mr. Dane Sandiford, Manager of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.