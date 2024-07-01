Nevis Financial Services Regulation and Supervision Department hosts successful AML/CFT/CPF Conference

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 01, 2024)- The Nevis Financial Services Regulation and Supervision Department successfully hosted its 16th Annual Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and Combating Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) conference, with over 180 participants from across the region and further afield.

The conference was held under the theme “Accountability in Action, Managing Evolving Compliance Risks, and Threats- Part II” at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis from June 24 to 26, 2024.

Then Acting Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn delivered remarks on behalf of Premier and Minister of Finance the Honourable Mark Brantley, and officially declared the conference open.

He said with participation from so many countries it was evident that the conference was no longer a local event for service providers in St. Kitts and Nevis, but had blossomed out into a truly international conference.

“Quite noticeably we continue to see increased interest for attendance from persons and entities from regional and international jurisdictions… As a small jurisdiction hosting a conference garnering regional and international interest, it is indeed a proud moment for us.

“This international conference is that beacon which sets us apart from our competitors. Our successful hosting of this event year after year is a demonstration of our commitment to staff development and our seriousness in growing this sector and making it a dominant pillar of the Nevis economy.”

Regulator Ms. Heidi-Lynn Sutton highlighted the importance of the ongoing quest to safeguard financial systems while fostering an environment conducive to economic prosperity.

“Our theme for this year is a continuation from last year, reflecting our ongoing commitment to addressing the dynamic nature of financial crimes and compliance requirements…Our goal is to foster a culture of accountability and proactive management of risks, equipping ourselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Ms. Sutton further pointed out the critical role that a robust legal administrative regulatory supervisory framework plays in maintaining Nevis’ reputation as a reliable, reputable, and efficient jurisdiction for doing legitimate business.

The conference was moderated by Mr. Calvin Wilson of Calvin Wilson and Associates, and included presentations by Mr. Ian Carrington of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Mr. Craig Timm of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists; Ms. Kisha Sutherland of the RSS Asset Recovery Unit; Mr. Adlai Smith, Director of Public Prosecutions in St. Kitts and Nevis; Mr. Michael Martin, Head of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment Unit; and Ms. Alousia Faisal CEO of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission.