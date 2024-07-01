Parents encouraged to enrol children in the various summer camps on offer in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 01, 2024)- Parents are being encouraged to keep their children meaningfully engaged by enrolling them in any of the summer camps that are being hosted by various departments within the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Department of Community Development is set to host its annual Camp Refresh, offering participants lots of fun activities along with life skills training during the summer break from school.

In an interview with the Department of Information Ms. Denicia Smithen, Deputy Director of the Department of Community Development, said registration is open for children ages 6 to 16.

“We are encouraging parents and guardians to come on to the Department of Community Development to sign up your child or children. We promise that they will have a lot of fun and entertainment for those two weeks.

“We have lots of fun activities in store for the children. We have field trips, fun day, arts and crafts. We are going to be teaching them various life skills on health, safety and also we are going to be teaching them various virtues for their holistic development.”

She said the theme for this year’s Camp Refresh “A fun summer experience through shared learning” is the ultimate aim of the two-week camp.

“We chose that theme because that’s basically what we want each child to have- a fun summer experience while they are learning and sharing this experience with other children. We want them to be able to socialize and have fun with each other.

Camp Refresh will run from July 15 to 26 July at the Charlestown Secondary School. The Department endeavours to accommodate up to 100 children. Registration is $40 per child.

The Department of Sports will also be hosting a series of summer camps include cricket, netball, football, tennis, basketball and swimming.

This year the Department will be partnering with the Emmanuel Richards Football Camp, which will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. The camp will run from July 15 to 26, and registration is $50 per child.

The tennis camp will be held from July 15 to 19 with a registration fee of $10.

The Department will be launching its Future Stars Netball Academy from July 22 to 26 which will target a selected group of girls from primary schools in its first phase, with a plan to develop them into top netball players. Registration is $10 per child.

Swimming camp will be offered from July 30 to August 02 for children ages 6-12, and on July 27 for children 13 to 17 years. Registration is $10.

Cricket camp will run from July 29 to August 02n and basketball camp will be held August 12 to 16. Both carry a registration fee of $10.

All camps will run from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. daily.

Registration forms can be collected at the Department of Sports located upstairs at the Reliable Motors Complex on the corner of Bath Road. For more information, contact the Department of Sports at 469-5521 extension 6710.