Charlestown Health Centre temporarily closed to facilitate relocation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2023)- The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment in the Nevis Island Administration:

The general public is hereby notified that the Charlestown Health Centre will be closed to the public from Wednesday 27 to 29 September, 2023.

This closure is to facilitate the relocation of the services to the Wards’ Building, next to Island Tyres & Hardware. The Charlestown Health Centre will be operating from this new location as of October 2, 2023. The Dental Unit will continue to operate at the same location on Chapel Street.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and crave the public’s understanding in this matter.