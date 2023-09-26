Nevis Island Assembly to host Special Sitting to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2023)-The Nevis Island Assembly will host a Special Sitting in commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The Special Sitting will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House, commencing at 10:00 a.m. The Order Paper has been circulated to Members of the Assembly.