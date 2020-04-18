Civil servants and pensioners on Nevis to receive early salaries for April

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April, 17, 2020) — The following is a statement from the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration dated April 17, 2020.

On the advice of Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, and Minister of Finance and the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), monthly salaried workers and pensioners of the NIA will be paid on Monday, April 20, 2020, instead of Friday, April 24, 2020.

The decision was taken in light of the extraordinary financial burden that COVID-19 has placed on the people of Nevis including our public servants.

The new date for the payment of salaries also coincides with the date that the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board COVID-19 Relief cheques will be made available to qualified beneficiaries.

We wish to express our gratitude to the staff of the Treasury Department for their efforts in ensuring that salaries and pensions were processed in a timely manner to meet this earlier pay date.

We must also recognize their efforts over the past two weeks in ensuring that our weekly paid workers were paid on time on Wednesday, April 08 and Thursday, April 16, 2020, despite the curfew and ensuing period of 24-hour lockdown, as we seek to contain the spread of COVID-19.