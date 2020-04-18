Nevis Island Assembly to sit in emergency session April 18th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 17, 2020) — The Nevis Island Assembly will sit in an emergency session on Saturday, April 18, 2020, to consider and adopt a resolution, to approve a resolution taken in the Federal Parliament on Friday, April 17, 2020, which authorises an extension of the state of emergency for a period of up to six months.

Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, noted that the sitting will be held at Hamilton House on the Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown. It will commence at 11 a.m.

During the sitting, Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds will be sworn in as the newest member of the Assembly and the sole member of the Opposition. Her swearing in following her recent victory at a by-election on March 05, 2020, held in Nevis no. 5, St. Thomas’ (Lowlands).