Colombia Scholarship Offer 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 15, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform of the Colombia Scholarship Offer, which provide applicants with the opportunity to specialize in Masters and/or PHD programs in Colombia.

In order to apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A foreign undergraduate degree in any area of knowledge; At least 4.0 GPA of the undergraduate program;

3. At least one (1) year of professional experience in the related field;

4. Have a high command of the Spanish language; and

5. Must be in a range of age between 25-49 years old.

The scholarship benefits include:

Tuition fee; Living expenses; Health insurance; Books and materials; Visa application; and Reallocation grant.

For detailed course information and application guidelines please visit the below website:

https://web.icetex.gov.co/becas/programa-de-reciprocidad-para-extranjeros-en-colombia