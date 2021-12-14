Ministry of Finance issues statement regarding payment of bonus salary to public servants in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 14, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding payment of a bonus salary to all public servants, including employees of statutory bodies and pensioners on Nevis.

During the Budget presentation held earlier today at the National Assembly Chambers in Basseterre, Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris announced that the Federal Cabinet having met on Monday 13th December 2021, approved the payment of an extra month’s salary to be paid during the month of December 2021 to all public servants, including employees of the various statutory bodies and pensioners.

The NIA Cabinet, having considered the decision made at the Federal Cabinet level has also approved the payment of an extra month’s salary to all public servants, including employees of the various statutory bodies and pensioners on Nevis.

Please note that the salary date for the month of December 2021 is set for Wednesday 15th December and it is customary for the amounts payable for salaries to be submitted to the bank at least 48 hours before the salary due date, so as to allow the banking system sufficient time to credit the salary payments to the accounts of all employees.

Given the timing, it will not be possible to put the necessary mechanisms in place at the Treasury Department and at the various commercial banks to execute this payment of the bonus salary by Wednesday 15th December, 2021.

The Ministry of Finance and the Treasury Department have already commenced preparations and are in discussions with the various commercial banks, so that the necessary mechanisms can be put in place to have this bonus salary credited to the accounts of the recipients as soon as possible.

We crave the understanding of all of our workers as we seek to have the payment effected in the shortest possible time.