Commissioning of New Castle Police Station, proud moment for NIA, Hon. Alexis Jeffers says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 04, 2020) — The new police station and fire hall commissioned in New Castle, Nevis on December 03, 2020, signalled a proud moment for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis said.

Mr. Jeffers who is also the area representative for St. James’ Parish, spearheaded the project. He noted that due to the poor state of the facility, the original structure which housed only the police station was demolished in 2016, however the NIA faced many challenges getting the project to completion.

“This morning’s proceeding is one that I personally am proud of…this particular project was not an easy one to undertake. It had its challenges from day one…but in spite of challenges we are here today to celebrate a momentous occasion.

“I am extremely proud because we would have achieved this project against all odds. I say against all odds because there were persons who felt there was no need to rebuild this station.

“Even though there were challenges with financial resources from, for example, the federal government- which they did come on board, and even though there were challenges putting together a team to construct this particular facility, we pressed on none the less and against all odds we are here today,” he said.

The Deputy Premier informed that the two storey building is just over 9000 square feet. The police station section houses offices, two holding cells, interrogation room, recreation room, four vehicle car port, living and dining quarters.

The fire hall which is a new addition to the facility is outfitted with offices; interrogation room; fire truck garage; and living, dining and recreational quarters.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the NIA informed that the overall cost for the New Castle Police Station and Fire Unit was $5,542,910.72. He gave a breakdown of the financing for the project.

“We have spent so far $5.5 million. We have financed that in part by a loan from First Caribbean [Bank] of $2.6 million and we want to thank them for their kindness in agreeing to lend us $2.6 million.

“We have been funded in part by $2 million from the federal government and we want to thank the Prime Minister of the federal government [Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris] for their contribution.

“The balance has been funded by the Nevis Island Administration, and we want to thank our tax payers who have made resources available,” he said.