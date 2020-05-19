COVID-19 Compliance Task Force on Nevis in keeping with its mandate inspects 288 establishments so far

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 19, 2020) — As of May 18, 2020, the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force (CCTF) on Nevis inspected 288 establishments to determine whether they comply with the mandatory guidelines put in place to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains a safe and healthy place to live and do business.

The statistic was given in the task force’s daily report on May 18, 2020. The breakdown of the business entities inspected are Bakeries and Deli – 5; Banks and Financial Institutions – 11; Buses, Taxis and Ferries – 13; Game Room – 1; Gas Stations – 6; Government Buildings and Departments – 46; Laundromats – 2; Market Vendors – 4; Mechanic Shops – 9; Offices – 32; Pharmacies – 2; Restaurants – 9; Salons and Barber Shops – 15; Shops – 19; Snacketts and Bars – 33; Stores – 53; Street Vendors – 10; Supermarkets – 7; Funeral Home – 1; Gyms – 2; Car Washes – 3; Whole Sale – 2; Radio Station/Communications – 1; and Manufacturing – 1.

The guidelines had been put in place by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in accordance with the advice of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the Nevis Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The compliance unit which was established in April, 2020, is charged with ensuring strict adherence to the regulations outlines in SR&O 14 of 2020, for the relaxation of businesses to operate during the days of limited operations. This is done by sensitisation efforts and frequent, unannounced visits to businesses and public transportation.

Among the safety guidelines business establishments are required to adhere to and implement are:

Sensitize employees and clients on the measures implemented and how to protect themselves at the workplace All businesses must have sanitization mechanisms in conspicuous places at Entrances and Exits for patrons entering or departing premises. Sanitization stations must be placed in strategic locations throughout the business. This includes all shopping carts, baskets and checkout stations. All businesses must be frequently sanitized throughout each day. No one should be permitted to enter any business without a face mask. Temperature checks should be carried out on every patron entering the business. Individuals with elevated temperature of 99 degrees Fahrenheit should not be allowed access and such individual(s) should be advised to seek medical attention. Businesses should observe the six (6) feet distances between individuals and these should be clearly marked for all to see. Employees must be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks. Restroom facilities must be cleaned and sanitized hourly. Business must ensure that their operating hours allow for staff to report and leave work within curfew hours. Breach of curfew without written permission from the Commissioner of Police can result in arrest. Employers must implement Staff Rotation Employers should consider reducing the number of hours of work and /or implement a shift system Setup Work from Home arrangements where employees under 50 years who do not have any underlying health issues or chronic illnesses should be asked to go to work with physical distancing and good hygiene practices. On the other hand, employees over 50 years and pregnant women must work from home.

The members of the task force are Ishan Todman, Labour Inspector at the Labour Department; Risa Paul, Environmental Health Officer at Environmental Health Unit; Kevin Davis, Constable in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force; Catherine Joseph, Fire Station Sargeant Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services; Avery Bussue, Consumer Control Officer at the Department of Trade Consumer Affairs; Curtis Morton, Transport Services in Public Infrastructure; and Coryn Maynard, Enforcement Officer at the Customs and Excise Department.

The COVID-19 Compliance Task Force was activated late April, and will remain in operation for a period of at least 6 months. The timeline of operation will be defined by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) or designated representative.