Premier to meet with church leaders on Thursday, May 21 at NePAC

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 20, 2020) — Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley invites all pastors and ministers on the island to attend a meeting to primarily discuss the reopening of churches during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NePAC), at Pinney’s Industrial Site, instead of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), as was earlier communicated.

Kindly note that, although it has become necessary to change the venue for this meeting, the date and time remain unchanged.

All pastors and ministers are asked to enter the auditorium at NePAC, via the side door leading from the main parking area at the front. Seating will be in the lower area of the room.

As we seek to protect the health of all participants, all are kindly asked to wear a mask for entry into the building. Provision will be made for hand sanitization for this occasion.

The Honourable Premier looks forward to this opportunity to meet with you and anticipates a very productive outcome.