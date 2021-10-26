COVID-19 sensitization workshops returning for tourism industry workers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 26, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on the return of COVID-19 sensitization workshops.

In anticipation of the further reopening of our tourism industry, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting monthly COVID-19 sensitization workshops for ALL employees in the hospitality industry.

Training will take place at the Jessup’s Community Centre on Tuesday November 02nd from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

ALL participants must arrive by 8:15 a.m. to complete all COVID-19 protocols.

Kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051 or 469-5521 ext. 6444 for more information or please register online via shorturl.at/kovN9

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed and enforced.