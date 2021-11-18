Cruise ships making return calls to Nevis with two inaugural calls for 2021/22 cruise season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2021) — MV Seabourn Odyssey, a cruise ship for Seabourn Cruise Line with a passenger capacity of 450 and 330 crew, made its first scheduled call to Nevis for the 2021/2022 cruise ship season.

According to the Nevis Tourism Authority’s (NTA) schedule of expected calls for the November 2021 to March 2022 cruise season, the MV Seabourn Odyssey with a passenger capacity of 540 passengers and 330 crew is expected to make three more calls to Nevis for the season. Its last is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The Star Flyer from Star Clippers is the next vessel which is expected to arrive on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. Its passenger capacity is 170 and 72 crew. During the season the vessel is expected to make eight calls to Nevis with the last call scheduled for Sunday, March 06, 2022.

Club Med 2 is scheduled to call on Saturday, December 04, 2021 at 8 a.m. Its passenger capacity is 392 and 214 crew. The vessel is expected to make nine calls to Nevis with its last visit scheduled for Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

The Sea Dream 1 is expected to arrive on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7 a.m. on its first call in what is expected to be a total of six calls for the season. The vessel has a passenger capacity of 110 ad 100 crew. Its last call for the season is expected on Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

Sea Dream 2 also with a capacity of 110 passengers and 100 crew, is expected to make its first call for the season on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8 a.m. The vessel is expected to make three calls for the season. Its last visit is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The Wind Surf cruise ship is expected to make its first call of three for the 2021/2022 cruise season on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. Its passenger capacity is 376 and 178 crew. It is expected to make three calls to the island for the season. Its last call is scheduled for Sunday, March 06, 2022.

Wind Surf is expected to be the last cruise vessel to visit for the season according to the NTA’s schedule.

Azamara Quest is expected to make its first visit for the season on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. Its passenger capacity is 794 and 408 crew. The vessel’s visit is expected to be its only call on Nevis for the season.

MS World Voyager will make its inaugural call to Nevis on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 7 a.m. This will be one of two calls for the 2021/2022 cruise season. Its passenger capacity is 200 and 125 crew.

The cruise ship is the sister ship to MS World Navigator which made its inaugural call to Nevis in October. The visit was deemed historical since it was the first cruise vessel to visit Nevis in 18 months, after international travel abruptly shut down worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.