Culturama 50 launch and reveal of senior pageants contestants takes place on April 26!

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 26, 2024)- The stage is set for the highly anticipated official launch of Nevis Culturama 50 (C50) and reveal of contestants for the senior pageants, happening today Friday, April 26.

The ceremony will take place at the Charlestown waterfront starting at 6:00 p.m.

Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd said prior to the launch there will be a mini parade through the streets of Charlestown.

“The launch ceremony will be preceded by a mini street parade starting at 5:00 p.m. from the Nevis Island Administration Building down through Charlestown and onto the waterfront. We’ll be having the NCD Steel Orchestra, Cake Walk, Moko Jumbies, Clowns and Masquerades, and we’ll have the C50 senior pageant contestants.

“So come out and have the first view of the contestants who will be vying for Mr. Kool, Ms. Culture Swimwear, and Miss Culture Queen Pageant.”

Mr. Liburd said persons attending the launch can look forward to give-aways where they can win tickets to Culturama 50 events, along with live performances from a slew of Kaiso and Soca artistes. There will also be a special appearance by the contestants for the 2024 Carambola White Sands Swimsuit Competition.

The Executive Director invited the general public to come out and support their favourite contestants and get into party mode for the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime, the Nevis Culturama Festival.