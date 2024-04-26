Thirteen persons certified during the first phase of Emergency Dispatcher training on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 25, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has facilitated the training of thirteen individuals in preparation for the roll-out of a new emergency dispatch system on the island.

The participants successfully completed the first phase of training, which launched on April 15, becoming certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) operations, and first aid.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley made the disclosure during his monthly press conference on April 23, 2024. He explained that new system will function similarly to the 9-1-1 system in the United States, with the emergency dispatchers being situated at the CCTv Command Centre in Stoney Grove, Charlestown.

He said the goal of this training is to equip dispatchers with the knowledge needed to provide pre-hospital life-saving instructions to persons calling with an emergency.

“We all know that emergencies arise, and when they do, whether it’s a health emergency- someone collapses, your child falls- an emergency where somebody is committing a crime, there’s an accident on the road, or a fire breaks out, you want to be able to call and get help immediately.

“So what we are going to do is first train dispatchers, and so when you call now the designated number the call will go directly to that CCTV centre. Individuals there will be trained to keep you on the line, find out what is going on, but at the same time dispatch the necessary help. It could be police, or fire, or ambulance, whatever the help that is needed.”

The second phase is the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) training. During this phase trainees will acquire essential skills including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, handling cardiac and respiratory emergencies, managing uncontrollable bleeding, addressing choking incidents, assisting with childbirth, and responding to seizures.

The Premier noted that the old 9-1-1 system is still in place in the Federation however, it is not ideal as when some calls from Nevis a dispatcher could answer on St. Kitts or another island.

“We found that there was a gaping hole in terms of our response to emergencies and we wanted to fix that. I am told, which is impressive for me, that the response time has to be under five minutes,” adding that the new emergency number is yet to be determined.

Premier Brantley expressed gratitude to the Four Seasons Homeowners Association for partnering with the Nevis Island Administration on this important initiative.