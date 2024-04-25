NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 25, 2024)- The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you of the Romania Bucharest Summer University Scholarship 2024. The Bucharest Summer University is an international cultural and academic event, which will take place between the 11th and 25th of August 2024.

The Bucharest Summer University is open for students from all levels (bachelor, master, and PhD).

Financial Benefits

The Bucharest Summer University offers full scholarships for international students, it also includes partial and total payments for applicants who fail to secure a scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria

* Open to anyone from any nationality;

* Students of Bachelor, Master, or Ph.D. can apply;

* Can be from any academic field.

Required Information

* Detailed CV;

* Passport copy;

* Transcripts;

* Essay (sent using the Application form) and;

* Motivational letter.

The Full Scholarship will cover:

* Accommodation;

* 3 meals per day;

* Transport from and to the airport, weekend trips (hotels, meals, transportation); * All City Tours, Cultural Activities.

For details regarding the scholarships, including eligibility requirements, host universities, and application process, interested applicants should visit

https://opportunitiescorners.com/romania-bucharest-summer-un…

The deadline for the submission of online applications is Monday, 20th May 2024.