Department of Community Development urges Eligible Nevisians to Register for the Budget Boost Wallet Program

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 23, 2025)-The following is an urgent public appeal from the Department of Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

The Department of Community Development will be undergoing registration to assist qualified individuals in enrolling for the $250.00 Budget Boost Wallet Program. You must register by January 30th to receive January’s payment. The following Community Centres will be open daily to assist persons, from 9 am to 3 pm starting Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025.

Charles L. Walters Community Centre (Hanley’s Road)

Pond Hill Community Centre

Jessups Community Centre

Franklyn Browne Community Centre.

In addition, you can seek assistance from the Department of Gender Affairs and/or the Department of Social Services. Please ensure that you have a working phone and a valid email address.