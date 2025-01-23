NIA Ministry of Health Issues Statement on Recent Images of the Alexandra Hospital Circulating on Social Media

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 23, 2025)-The following is a press statement from the Ministry of Health Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

The Ministry of Health is aware of concerns raised by recent images circulating on social media showing the basement area of the Alexandra Hospital. We take this time to emphasize that the areas pictured are not currently being utilized for services to patients or the public and are not occupied by staff. The Ministry prioritizes quality care to our people and has always done everything possible to protect the health and safety of staff, patients and the general public.

These images are a deliberate attempt to mislead the general public. The areas pictured previously hosted laboratory services, records and physiotherapy. We reiterate that these areas are not occupied by staff and patients as we work to remediate the area.

The Ministry of Health has opted for a comprehensive, long-term solution. We have initiated a thorough investigation into the root causes of the issue, with experts from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) conducting a detailed analysis of the problem. This study was done since the latter quarter of 2024. PAHO worked in collaboration with our Environmental Health Department and are working together to provide us with a comprehensive strategy for addressing these concerns.

Once the detailed recommendations are received, the Ministry will take swift action to implement the necessary remedial measures.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to improve our healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of all.