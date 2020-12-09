Department of Education on Nevis to hold public sensitisation seminar

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 09, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Education regarding a pubic sensitization seminar entitled “Education for the future: Learning Beyond the Pandemic.”

The Department of Education will host a public sensitization seminar on Thursday 10th, December 2020 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The main aims of this forum are:

To provide the public with an update on the Ministry of Education’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To provide insight into the future of education, particularly in relation to the integration of technology.

To share a live demonstration on the use of the Microsoft platform for virtual education and the expectations in the event that there are unexpected school closures.

The department cordially invites parents and guardians of students to register and take advantage of this opportunity to be empowered to support their students.

To register please click one of the links below:

In-person session at NEPAC

https://forms.gle/RrXCjPZrtjCtXgXK9

WEBINAR Registration Link

https://forms.gle/k3s8Mb1p6nP96aw87

Please be advised that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and screening will begin at 4:00 p.m.