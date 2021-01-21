Dept. of Physical Planning and Environment striving for efficiency in 2021, Director Pemberton says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JANURY 21, 2020) — Mr. Deora Pemberton, Director of the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) says for 2021 the department will continue to engage in a programme of efficiency, as it seeks to ensure timeliness in its assessment approval process.

Mr. Pemberton who was appointed to head the department in September 2020, made the comment while speaking with the Department of Information on January 19, 2021, about his department’s plans for the year.

“The Department of Physical Planning and Environment plays a critical role in our national development and as such, we are continuingly engaged in a programme of efficiency to guide sustainable physical development as a key factor to sustainable economic and financial prosperity for Nevis and all Nevisians. For this reason, we aim to undertake our duties diligently and professionally to ensure timeliness in our assessment approval process,” he said.

The Director outlined key areas in which the department hopes to make headway during the year, including legislation for governing protected areas on Nevis.

“This legislation aims to sustainably manage the natural resources and rich biodiversity by protecting its forest, inland waters, coastal and marine areas. Under this legislation, any building development above the 1000 feet contour is prohibited, exception applies for existing communities.

“Other development activities such as agricultural, animal husbandry and recreational are stringently managed for sensitive areas of the Camps River watershed, Boggs and other environmentally sensitive areas,” he said.

Mr. Pemberton also spoke of plans to revise and obtain Cabinet’s approval for the Nevis Physical Development Plan.

“This important planning document provides a vision for the future of Nevis, the foundation for sustainable development and land use policies for the next 25 years and beyond. Pressing environmental concerns, economic opportunities, the need to improve quality of life and, both current and future challenges are matters to be addressed.

“The policies set out in this development plan aim to provide for economic growth but not at the expense of our environment and culture. It is imperative to note that the future decisions though important, may be difficult but having a strong land use policy document will greatly assist in the decision-making process,” he said.

The department will also engage in conducting training sessions with various sectors including service providers, architects, plumbers and contractors.

They will also increase public awareness of the Planning laws, regulations and procedures and how their proper implementation would benefit the public and private sectors in their development activities. To this end he said the department hopes to see an increase in compliance and collaboration.